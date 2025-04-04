Photos: Screen Door General Store Debuts a Refreshed Interior at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort

The refurbishment included the addition of a Disney Art on Demand kiosk.

The Screen Door General Store at Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is (mostly) sporting a new look following an interior refurbishment.

Located along the BoardWalk itself, Screen Door General Store serves as the main gift shop for Disney’s BoardWalk Resort at Walt Disney World.

Inside, the interior has been remodeled and updated with new tile-work and painted walls giving off a seaside vibe, alongside reworked registers.

Some of the interior still remains walled off while it receives its refurbishment.

Guests can now find a Disney Art on Demand kiosk inside Screen Door General Store, allowing them to order art prints on paper or canvas and get them delivered directly to their homes.

On store shelves, guests can find the recently launched Disney Spa Collection, in addition to a variety of BoardWalk-specific merchandise – including plenty of AbracadaBAR items.

