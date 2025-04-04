Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic to Return in November
This is the 16th year where fans can spend two nights enjoying fantastic dishes and drinks in an outdoor party.
A fan-favorite culinary experience is set to return this fall to the Walt Disney World Resort, as the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin have announced the dates for this year’s Food & Wine Classic.
What’s Happening:
- Tickets are now available for the annual Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort.
- Now in its 16th year, this fan-favorite event will return on Friday, November 14th and Saturday November 15th, 2025, with unlimited food and beverage offerings from 5:00 - 9:00 PM each night.
- Those who plan to spend the whole weekend at the Food & Wine Classic can save 10 percent on a bundle ticket option for both Friday and Saturday night, giving attendees a taste of everything considering there are different menu items featured each night.
- The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is a street-party celebration that takes place on the causeway and beaches connecting the hotels, right in the center of the Walt Disney World Resort. The outdoor event features food from the hotel’s 23 restaurants and lounges, as well as themed areas including Chinatown, Carnival Corner, and more.
- The ticketed two-night event also provides guests with unlimited wine, beer, and other samplings from around the world, all accompanied by live musical entertainment throughout and an appearance by celebrity chef Todd English.
- For more information about the event and to secure tickets for this fan-favorite experience, be sure to check out the official site, here.
- The 2025 Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic takes place on Friday November 14th, and Saturday, November 15th, 2025.
- For more information about the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort or to book your visit to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your booking needs.
