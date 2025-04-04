New Menu Items and Ice Cream Truck Novelty Piece Arrive at Disney’s Pop Century Resort
The new items are available as of today, April 4th, at the Walt Disney World Value Hotel.
A selection of new menu items and a fun novelty ice cream truck are now available at Disney’s Pop Century Resort.
What’s Happening:
- In addition to Everything Pop Shopping & Dining receiving an aesthetic update, some new menu items are now available at the Walt Disney World food court location.
- The Disney Eats Instagram has shared a list of new menu items, which includes a fun new novelty item featuring Mickey and pals.
- Here are all of the new additions available as of today, April 4th:
- Ice Cream Truck Sundae: Choice of soft-serve with chocolate sauce, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, cherries, and SNICKERS bar pieces served in Mickey’s Ice Cream Truck
- Fruit-flavored Cereal Shake: Vanilla shake blended with fruit-flavored cereal and strawberry topped with strawberry-marshmallow whoopie pie, whipped cream, and cherry (Non-alcoholic)
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Bourbon Shake: Chocolate shake blended with peanut butter and Maker’s Mark Bourbon topped with PB&J Sandwich, whipped cream, and a cherry
- Totally Orange: Orange and vanilla soft-serve swirl in an orange cone topped with SKITTLES POP'd Freeze Dried Candy
- Cake Bar: Cake pop with buttercream and SKITTLES POP’d Freeze Dried Candy
- Cinnamon Roll Frozen Blended Coffee: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew blended with flavors of cinnamon, brown sugar, milk, and mocha topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic)
- Cosmopolitan: Absolut Citron Vodka, Cointreau Liqueur, cranberry, and lime
- Old Fashioned: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, demerara sugar, and bitters
