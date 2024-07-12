New Ice Cream Truck Collectible Bowl Driving Into Disneyland New Week

An all new ice cream bowl (vehicle? receptacle?) is driving into Disneyland next week.
What’s Happening:
- The DisneyEats Instagram has shared a look at a break new ice cream truck heading to the Disneyland Resort.
- Mind you, this isn’t a real truck, but Mickey’s Ice Cream Truck, a new collectible ice cream dish.
- The retro pastel truck (with spoon!) will be available on July 16th at Gibson Girl in Disneyland and Clarabelle’s in Disney California Adventure.
More Food News:
- Strawberries & Cream Ooze Drink Coming to Disney California Adventure’s Pym Test Kitchen
- Sweet and Savory Treats to Celebrate the Fourth of July at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort
- New “Inside Out 2″ Treats Set To Debut Across Disney Parks
- Photos: Six Pixar-Themed Marketplaces Arrive at Disney California Adventure for Pixar Fest
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com