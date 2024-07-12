New Ice Cream Truck Collectible Bowl Driving Into Disneyland New Week

An all new ice cream bowl (vehicle? receptacle?) is driving into Disneyland next week.

The DisneyEats Instagram has shared a look at a break new ice cream truck heading to the Disneyland Resort

Mind you, this isn’t a real truck, but Mickey’s Ice Cream Truck, a new collectible ice cream dish.

The retro pastel truck (with spoon!) will be available on July 16th at Gibson Girl in Disneyland and Clarabelle’s in Disney California Adventure

