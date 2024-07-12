New Ice Cream Truck Collectible Bowl Driving Into Disneyland New Week

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

An all new ice cream bowl (vehicle? receptacle?) is driving into Disneyland next week.

What’s Happening:

  • The DisneyEats Instagram has shared a look at a break new ice cream truck heading to the Disneyland Resort.
  • Mind you, this isn’t a real truck, but Mickey’s Ice Cream Truck, a new collectible ice cream dish.
  • The retro pastel truck (with spoon!) will be available on July 16th at Gibson Girl in Disneyland and Clarabelle’s in Disney California Adventure.

More Food News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight