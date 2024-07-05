Strawberries & Cream Ooze Drink Coming to Disney California Adventure’s Pym Test Kitchen

Ooze is, once again, flowing from the Quantum Realm and into Avengers Campus.

What’s Happening:

  • The Ooze Cauldron from Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania will soon be available with an all new drink at Pym Test Kitchen.
  • Starting tomorrow (July 6th), the cauldron will hold a strawberries and cream drink, topped with fresh strawberries and a side of strawberries and cream mini churros with a strawberries and cream glaze.
  • The new fruity drink will only be available at Disney California Adventure’s Avengers Campus.

