Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament to Premiere at Walt Disney World in December

A new "Supergroup" division for top international U17 and U19 boys' teams headlines the inaugural Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament.

Elite youth soccer players have an exciting opportunity to become "legends" at Walt Disney World Resort with the introduction of the new Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament. This premier event features a highly competitive "Supergroup" division, bringing top-tier talent to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament will take place from December 28-30, 2025.

It introduces a 16-team "Supergroup" division for exceptional U17 and U19 boys' teams (32 teams total), made of high-ranked U.S. and international players.

The tournament also includes an open division for boys and girls teams ages U9-U15.

This new event replaces the Disney Boys Soccer Showcase on the Disney Soccer schedule.

Teams participating in the open division will experience surprise appearances from Disney characters, and opportunities to celebrate at The Most Magical Place On Earth.

Registration Now Open

Registration is officially open for the Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament and the five other premier events on the 2025-2026 Disney Soccer calendar.

About 16,000 athletes from across the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America participate in Disney Soccer events each year.

Teams can register for all Disney Soccer events at DisneySoccer.com

2025-2026 Disney Soccer Calendar

Here’s a look at the full schedule for the upcoming Disney Soccer season:

October 11-12, 2025: Disney Season Kickoff Tournament (Boys & Girls U9-U19)

Disney Season Kickoff Tournament (Boys & Girls U9-U19) November 28-30, 2025: Disney Junior Soccer Showcase (4v4: U7-U10; 9v9: U11-12; 11v11: U12-U14)

Disney Junior Soccer Showcase (4v4: U7-U10; 9v9: U11-12; 11v11: U12-U14) December 28-30, 2025: Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament (Boys U17 & U19: Supergroup division; Boys & Girls U9-U15)

Disney Young Legends Soccer Tournament (Boys U17 & U19: Supergroup division; Boys & Girls U9-U15) January 16-19, 2026: Disney Girls Soccer Showcase (Girls U15-U19)

Disney Girls Soccer Showcase (Girls U15-U19) February 14-16, 2026: Disney President’s Day Soccer Tournament (Boys & Girls U9-U19)

Disney President’s Day Soccer Tournament (Boys & Girls U9-U19) May 23-25, 2026: Disney Memorial Day Soccer Tournament (Boys & Girls U9-U19)

Disney Memorial Day Soccer Tournament (Boys & Girls U9-U19) of high-ranked U.S. and international players.

