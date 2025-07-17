ESPN8: The Ocho - 30 Never Before Broadcast Sports Including Soap Hockey and Outhouse Racing at the 9th Annual Event

This year's installment promises over 65 hours of unconventional sports content

ESPN8: The Ocho is set to return for its ninth annual event from July 31 to August 3. This year's installment promises over 65 hours of unconventional sports content across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN Deportes, and various ESPN digital platforms.

What’s Happening:

The Ocho is back!

This year, a record-breaking 30 new competitions, including unique sports like Soap Hockey, Mailboat Jumping, and Outhouse Racing, will be featured.

Plus, for the first time ever, the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World

This location is slated to host 11 live competitions, "The Ocho Show," and a stop for "SportsCenter 50 States in 50 Days."

Ocho Highlights:

The popular Savannah Bananas baseball team will make their third consecutive return, playing a two-game series against the Texas Tailgaters.

Check out some athletic canines at the 2025 World Dog Surfing Championships Best Waves and Corgi Races at Emerald Downs.

Opening night on July 31st will kick off with exciting events such as Red Bull Flugtag, the National Ball Hockey League, and T-Rex World Championship Races.

Friday night will also feature a prime-time tripleheader across ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, showcasing events like the Extreme Archery Championship, National Dodgeball League Championship Games, and the ACL World Cup for cornhole.

The Ocho?

ESPN8: The Ocho, inspired by the fictional channel in the 2004 cult classic Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, has grown into a beloved annual showcase of the world’s most eccentric sports since its debut in 2017.

Other Events Taking Place Include:

Soap Hockey

Mailboat Jumping

Outhouse Racing

Red Bull Flugtag

National Ball Hockey League

T-Rex World Championship Races

Extreme Archery Championship

National Dodgeball League Championship Games

ACL World Cup (cornhole)

2025 ESPN8: The Ocho Television Schedule

(All programming on ESPN2 unless noted, new events indicated in bold):

Thursday, July 31st

7:00 p.m. Red Bull Flugtag Cincinnati

7:30 p.m. Ludwig’s Streamer Games

8:00 - 9:00 p.m. 2025 Blackbird Cup – Alberta Pro Roller Hockey League

9:00 - 10:00 p.m. National Ball Hockey League Presented by Garage Beer

10:00 p.m. National Putting Tour American Dream’s Super Roll of Putting

10:30 p.m. Nulu Bock Fest Goat Racing Championships

11:00 p.m. T-Rex World Championship Races

11:30 p.m. 2025 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs

Friday, August 1st

12:00 a.m. 2025 World Dog Surfing Championships Best Waves

12:30 a.m. Roofball – 2025 RFA Cup

1:00 a.m. The 2024 Onewheel World Championship – Race For The Rail

1:30 a.m. 2025 NESSBIC Finals presented by Stern Pinball

2:00 a.m. 2025 Golden Tee Golf World Championships

2:30 a.m. 2023 FTA World Championship (Freestyle Trampoline)

3:00 a.m. 2023 Wisconsin Auctioneers Championship

3:30 a.m. 2020 USA Mullet Championships

4:00 a.m. Battle of the Buoy

4:30 a.m. SXY National Beach Tennis Invitational

5:00 a.m. IWL WRESTBALL 3x3

6:00 a.m. Battle Court Jai-Alai Championship VII

7:00 a.m. 11th Annual Outhouse Races

7:30 a.m. Swiss Stone Tossing

8:00 a.m. Mailboat Jumping

8:30 a.m. Big League Chew presents: 2025 National Bubble Gum Blowing Championship

9:00 a.m. FlingGolf: LFC-5 Longest FlingShot Championship

9:30 a.m. The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century

10:00 a.m. Major League Paintball, 3v3 World Championship

11:00 a.m. NWLA All-Star Game

12:00 p.m. OmegaBall World Invitational presented by Quicksilver Scientific

1:00 p.m. Turf Wars Adult Kickball Tournament

2:00 p.m. SportsCenter^ACL World Championship: Trickshot Challenge

3:00 p.m. The 4th Annual BullShooter Invitational Shootout presented by TouchTunes

4:00 p.m. The Ocho Show

5:00 p.m. The Popdarts Championship presented by APL

6:00 p.m. 2025 Slippery Stairs

7:00 p.m. Banana Ball: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas ESPN (ESPN)

7:00 p.m. 2025 Extreme Archery Championship presented by Archery Tag

8:00 p.m. The National Dodgeball League Championship Games

8:00 p.m. ACL World Championship: Women, Senior, Junior Championships (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m. The National Dodgeball League Championship Games

9:00 p.m. Pop-A-Shot 2025 National Championship

10:00 p.m. Hush Presents Pillow Fight Championship

11:30 p.m. Carjitsu Champ

Saturday, August 2nd

12:00 a.m. Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

2:00 a.m. Diving Chess: Grudge Match of Champions

2:30 a.m. Freestyle Chess

3:00 a.m. Microsoft Excel World Championship Finals

3:30 a.m. NHRL Teams: Robot Fighting Championship

4:00 a.m. Viii Sports 2024 National Championship

5:00 a.m. 2022 Speed Chess Championship Final presented by Chess.com

5:30 a.m. ProSayulita SUP OPEN

6:00 a.m. 2023 FootGolf World Cup

6:30 a.m. World Series of Armwrestling Finals Season 3

7:00 a.m. NHRL Prime Time Robot Fighting

7:30 a.m. 360 Hoops Championship

8:00 a.m. Padel Ping Pong Championship

8:30 a.m. Bottlesbee Presented by Gronk Fitness

9:00 a.m. Bike Polo Presented by Legacy Pro Sports

9:30 a.m. 2023 World Table Hockey Championships

11:00 a.m. World Axe & Knife Throwing Championship 2025

12:00 p.m. ACL World Championship: Pro Doubles Final (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m. ACL World Championship: Superhole

6:30 p.m. Banana Ball: Texas Tailgaters vs. Savannah Bananas

9:00 p.m. T-Rex World Championship Races (re-air)

9:30 p.m. Coffin Wars, Grapple to the Grave

10:00 p.m. Tire Wrestling: No Ropes. Just Rubber

10:30 p.m. The 2025 Big Boy Soap Hockey Tournament

11:00 p.m. Donk Toss World Championship

11:30 p.m. World Premiere: BBA Bubbleball

Sunday, August 3rd

12:00 a.m. Tractor Pulling

12:30 a.m. 2025 Corgi Races at Emerald Downs (re-air)

1:00 a.m. TBA Ocho Programming

5:00 a.m. The 2025 Ultimate Ninja World Series Finals, presented by Americas NAVY

5:30 a.m. Buoy Cup

6:00 a.m. Microsoft Excel World Championship 2024 Finals

6:30 a.m. The Goodyear Blimp Sky Race of the Century (re-air)

7:00 a.m. Never Tell Me The Odds Ocho Special

11:30 a.m. 2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Mixed Finals

12:00 p.m. ACL World Championship: Pro Singles Final (ESPN)

1:00 p.m. ACL World Championship: Pro Singles Final

1:30 p.m. 2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Women’s Finals

4:00 p.m. 2025 US Open Ultimate Championships: Men’s Finals (ESPNU)

