The Genius and the Game: Martin Manley's Lasting Hoops Impact is the Subject of New ESPN “30 for 30” Podcast

Dive into basketball history with ESPN's "Chasing Basketball Heaven," exploring Martin Manley's analytics revolution and his mysterious disappearance.

ESPN has debuted the trailer for their latest 30 for 30 Podcast, Chasing Basketball Heaven, which is set to premiere on July 22nd.

What’s Happening:

The new six-episode podcast takes an unforgettable trip through basketball history and the curious world of a Kansas genius named Martin Manley, whose brilliant efficiency-obsessed mind unearthed concepts that would ultimately help inspire basketball’s analytics revolution.

His book, Basketball Heaven , pioneered analytical concepts about the 3-point shot’s superiority that drive the game today – and some even say, rob it of its beauty. From his hoops obsession and his compulsive behavior to whispers of a buried treasure, Manley was a man of contradictions and mystery… until he vanished, leaving only a website.

, pioneered analytical concepts about the 3-point shot’s superiority that drive the game today – and some even say, rob it of its beauty. From his hoops obsession and his compulsive behavior to whispers of a buried treasure, Manley was a man of contradictions and mystery… until he vanished, leaving only a website. In this new podcast, journalists Nick Altschuller and Rich Levine trek through Kansas in search of answers about this strange, gifted, conflicted figure.

The podcast also features Craig Kilborn (former ESPN anchor, late-night host, actor, and comedian) as the voice of Martin Manley, along with commentary from Bill James (American baseball writer, historian, and statistician), Kevin Pelton (ESPN NBA & WNBA writer), Dale Ellis (former NBA player), and Brian Taylor (former NBA player).

Episodic details will be announced when the podcast premieres.

The podcast is executive produced by Adam McKay and produced by Hyperobject Industries and Meadowlark Media in partnership with ESPN.

Chasing Basketball Heaven premieres Tuesday, July 22nd on ESPN.com, the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart and wherever podcasts are available.

Read More from ESPN: