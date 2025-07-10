Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa Navigate the High-Stakes World of Italian Football in New ESPN Docuseries

The four-part docuseries “Running with the Wolves” is coming to ESPN and ESPN+ on July 29th.

Husband and wife duo Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa are bringing a look at the high-stakes world of Italian football to ESPN.

What’s Happening:

Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa, hosts of Live with Kelly and Mark, will be featured in Running with the Wolves, a new four-part docuseries coming to ESPN and ESPN+.

Set in the heart of southern Italy, Running with the Wolves chronicles the couple's bold journey as owners of Campobasso FC, a gritty Serie C soccer club known as the "Lupi" (Italian for "Wolves").

chronicles the couple’s bold journey as owners of Campobasso FC, a gritty Serie C soccer club known as the “Lupi" (Italian for “Wolves"). Since taking the reins in 2022, Consuelos and Ripa have helped breathe new life into the once-struggling team and reignited passion among the club’s loyal fanbase.

Now, as the Wolves enter the 2025 campaign, the stakes have never been higher. Injuries affect the team as a relentless head coach pushes players to the brink, while Mark and Kelly feel the pressure of the fans’ demands. The Wolves’ margin for error is slim as they teeter from a playoff team to facing relegation.

Through it all, viewers get an unprecedented look at how Mark and Kelly balance the pressures of ownership, family life, their careers—and the dream of leading Campobasso FC to glory. Running with the Wolves is a dramatic, inspiring, and often humorous behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to transform a soccer club.

After the show premieres on ESPN and ESPN+ on July 29th, episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu Disney+

Episode Descriptions & Premiere Schedule:

Episode 1: Leading the Pack (Airs July 29th, 7pm ET on ESPN) Mark and Kelly prepare for their third season as Italian soccer club owners. Mark faces crucial roster decisions as Campobasso must sign and cut players before their first game of the season.

Episode 2: Home Games (Airs July 29th, 8pm ET on ESPN) Kelly travels to Campobasso for the first time as she and Mark explore buying a home in Italy. Mark begins to have doubts about the team’s head coach as they prepare for an epic rivalry match.

Episode 3: The Time Is Now (Airs July 31st, 7pm ET on ESPN) Mark must make a tough decision after a prolonged losing streak finds Campobasso’s head coach on the hot seat.

Episode 4: The Wolves Den (Airs July 31st, 8pm ET on ESPN) Campobasso fans protest the team as the Wolves battle to avoid relegation. Mark and Kelly travel to Italy for the final game of the season.



What They’re Saying:

Consuelos and Ripa: “Running with the Wolves is a soccer story rooted in heart, determination, and never giving up. Campobasso FC represents the underdog that lives in all of us. Building the Campobasso FC project from the ground-up has been one of the wildest and most rewarding adventures we’ve ever taken on, and we can’t wait for new and longtime fans to join us for this ride. We are just getting started!"

Fútbol Around the World:

Running with the Wolves joins the pantheon of football (or soccer)-related series on Disney owned TV networks, the number of which seems to be increasing following the success of Welcome to Wrexham.

The Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-led series has been renewed for a fifth season

A new spin-off docuseries, Necaxa, will see Eva Longoria chronicle a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope.