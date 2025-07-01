"Welcome to Wrexham" Spin-Off “Necaxa” Sets Hulu Premiere Date
The new docuseries comes from FX and Disney+ Latin America.
FX and Disney+ Latin America will debut a new series titled Necaxa this August.
What’s Happening:
- FX and Disney+ Latin America will launch Necaxa, a new docuseries by Eva Longoria, in collaboration with Rob Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Ryan Reynolds of Welcome to Wrexham.
- It premieres on Thursday, August 7th, at 9 PM ET/PT on FXX, with episodes available on Hulu the next day and internationally on Disney+.
- The first three weeks will feature two episodes released each Thursday, followed by weekly single episodes until the season finale on September 18th.
- All four seasons of Welcome to Wrexham are also available for streaming on Hulu.
About Necaxa:
- In FX and Disney+ Latin America's docuseries Necaxa, Eva Longoria embarks on a mission to revive the spirit of Club Necaxa, one of Mexico's oldest football clubs, with the assistance of co-owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, who recently gained attention for their successful revitalization of Wrexham AFC.
- This compelling bilingual series captures a pivotal and tumultuous period for the team, characterized by management changes, significant player injuries, and the unwavering determination of a squad striving to exceed expectations and inspire hope in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
- Once a dominant force in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has faced decades of challenges, including relocations and constant reinvention, yet a dedicated group of loyal fans remains steadfast, nurturing the aspiration that their cherished "Rayos" will reclaim their former glory.
- Offering unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, Necaxa immerses viewers in the emotional experiences of players, devoted supporters, and even skeptics as they pursue a playoff dream and the possibility of a resurgence.
- This series serves as a testament to faith, resilience, and the enduring strength of hope, delving into the aspirations of those connected to the team.
- The question remains: will Club Necaxa succeed, or will they face another disappointing season, losing the hearts of Aguascalientes once and for all?
