"Welcome to Wrexham" Spin-Off “Necaxa” Sets Hulu Premiere Date

The new docuseries comes from FX and Disney+ Latin America.
FX and Disney+ Latin America will debut a new series titled Necaxa this August.

What’s Happening:

  • FX and Disney+ Latin America will launch Necaxa, a new docuseries by Eva Longoria, in collaboration with Rob Mac (Rob McElhenney) and Ryan Reynolds of Welcome to Wrexham.
  • It premieres on Thursday, August 7th, at 9 PM ET/PT on FXX, with episodes available on Hulu the next day and internationally on Disney+.
  • The first three weeks will feature two episodes released each Thursday, followed by weekly single episodes until the season finale on September 18th.
  • All four seasons of Welcome to Wrexham are also available for streaming on Hulu.

About Necaxa:

  • In FX and Disney+ Latin America's docuseries Necaxa, Eva Longoria embarks on a mission to revive the spirit of Club Necaxa, one of Mexico's oldest football clubs, with the assistance of co-owners Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, who recently gained attention for their successful revitalization of Wrexham AFC.
  • This compelling bilingual series captures a pivotal and tumultuous period for the team, characterized by management changes, significant player injuries, and the unwavering determination of a squad striving to exceed expectations and inspire hope in Aguascalientes, Mexico.
  • Once a dominant force in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has faced decades of challenges, including relocations and constant reinvention, yet a dedicated group of loyal fans remains steadfast, nurturing the aspiration that their cherished "Rayos" will reclaim their former glory.
  • Offering unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, Necaxa immerses viewers in the emotional experiences of players, devoted supporters, and even skeptics as they pursue a playoff dream and the possibility of a resurgence.
  • This series serves as a testament to faith, resilience, and the enduring strength of hope, delving into the aspirations of those connected to the team.
  • The question remains: will Club Necaxa succeed, or will they face another disappointing season, losing the hearts of Aguascalientes once and for all?

Spectrum Customers Get a Special Gift:

  • Do you have Spectrum? If so, you can watch Necaxa this fall.
  • Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Company have revealed a new distribution agreement that will grant all Spectrum TV Select customers free access to Hulu (With Ads) starting this summer.
  • This initiative enables TV Select subscribers to explore Hulu's extensive library of popular television shows and films, including acclaimed Originals, while continuing to enjoy their current subscriptions to ad-supported Disney+ and the forthcoming ESPN streaming service, anticipated to launch by fall 2025.

