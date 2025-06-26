Charter and Disney Team Up to Add Hulu for Spectrum Subscribers
Adding Hulu to the TV Select package enhances the entertainment experience, worth over $100 monthly.
Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Company have announced a distribution agreement offering Hulu for free for Spectrum subscribers.
What’s Happening:
- Charter Communications and The Walt Disney Company have announced an enhanced distribution agreement that will provide all Spectrum TV Select customers with complimentary access to Hulu (With Ads) starting later this summer.
- This initiative allows TV Select subscribers to enjoy Hulu's vast collection of popular TV shows and films, including award-winning Originals, in addition to their current access to ad-supported Disney+ and the upcoming ESPN streaming service, expected to launch by fall 2025.
- By incorporating Hulu into the TV Select package, customers will benefit from a premium entertainment experience valued at over $100 per month.
- The expanded agreement not only adds value for customers but is also financially advantageous for both Charter and Disney.
- It reinstates eight Disney-owned linear networks: Disney Jr, Disney XD, Freeform, FX, FXM, Nat Geo Wild, Nat Geo Mundo, and BabyTV into Spectrum’s channel lineup, thereby enhancing the overall entertainment offerings.
- This collaboration aims to increase advertising reach and audience engagement across platforms, reinforcing the significance of both linear and streaming distribution.
- Additionally, Charter will promote Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu, and various Disney Bundles to its broadband-only customers at retail prices, while also offering TV Select subscribers the option to upgrade to ad-free versions of the included streaming services.
- At launch, customers can stream Hulu's series, films, Originals, and live Spectrum TV channels through the Xumo Stream Box or any Hulu-compatible device.
What They’re Saying:
- Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter: “We began this journey to transform the video proposition for consumers with Disney, so it is befitting that this new agreement and the doubling down on our strategy continues with them. This extension is a true testament to our mutual confidence in this innovative model – which already is showing improvement in subscriber churn – and our commitment to work creatively together to achieve win-win outcomes for both of us and most importantly for our customers – all achieved mid-cycle and absent from any of the typical pressures from expiring agreements."
- Sean Breen, Executive Vice President, Disney Platform Distribution: “With the addition of Hulu and the return of our full portfolio of channels, we’re pleased to expand and extend our agreement with Charter – delivering the most robust and valuable combination of linear and streaming entertainment for years to come. This agreement reflects our continued focus on leaning into the strength of Disney’s best-in-class programming across every genre and platform – and our shared commitment with Charter to building innovative, consumer-focused distribution models that drive value across the board."
This Means Spectrum Subscribers Can Watch…
- The new Spanish original series, Suspicious Minds, premieres on July 10th.
- Amber (Silvia Alonso), a top thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza to steal the Tiara of Santa Águeda.
- Her plan unravels with the unexpected return of Rui, her former partner who once betrayed her.
- As they confront their complicated history, they must rebuild trust and realize that love may be the greatest treasure of all.
More Entertainment News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com