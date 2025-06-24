Hulu Debuts Trailer for “Suspicious Minds” – Can Thieves Trust Each Other for Love?

The Spanish language series will premiere on Thursday, July 10th, 2025.

Hulu has shared the official trailer and some first look images from their new Spanish original series, Suspicious Minds.

What’s Happening:

Amber (Silvia Alonso), one of the best thieves in the world, arrives on Isla Esperanza with an aim to steal the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is derailed by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner and brilliant thief, who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.

The series also stars Álex González, Asier Etxeandia, Antonio Pagudo, Olga Hueso, Albert Baró, Alicia Jaziz, Jan Buxaderas, Eduardo Gómez, Cumelén Sanz, Oliver Ruano, Milena Radulovic, Saibon Wang and Ainhoa Santamaría.

Suspicious Minds was created by Verónica Marzá, Pablo Roa and Fernando Sancristóbal, and directed by Inma Torrente and Alejandro Bazzano.

was created by Verónica Marzá, Pablo Roa and Fernando Sancristóbal, and directed by Inma Torrente and Alejandro Bazzano. The six-episode first season will premiere on Thursday, July 10th on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+

First Look Images:

An Explosion of New Content Comes to Hulu: