Sterling K. Brown Stars in Hulu's Epic New Adventure Series, "Washington Black"

The first trailer for "Washington Black" has premiered ahead of the July 23rd series launch.

Hulu has released the trailer for their latest series starring Sterling K. Brown, an adaptation of the best-selling novel Washington Black.

What’s Happening:

Based on the bestselling novel of the same name, Washington Black follows the 19th-century odyssey of George Washington “Wash" Black, an eleven-year-old boy born on a Barbados sugar plantation, whose prodigious scientific mind sets him on a path of unexpected destiny. When a harrowing incident forces Wash to flee, he is thrust into a globe-spanning adventure that challenges and reshapes his understanding of family, freedom and love. As he navigates uncharted lands and impossible odds, Wash finds the courage to imagine a future beyond the confines of the society he was born into.

In addition to Brown, the series also stars Ernest Kingsley Jr., Rupert Graves, Iola Evans, Edward Bluemel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Eddie Karanja and Tom Ellis.

All eight episodes of Washington Black will premiere Wednesday, July 23rd on Hulu in the United States and on Disney+

Sterling K. Brown in Paradise:

The debut of Washington Black follows the immense success of Brown’s most recent Hulu series, Paradise .

follows the immense success of Brown’s most recent Hulu series, . The show received 7 million views in its first week streaming and was quickly renewed for a second season ABC

Season 2 will see Thomas Doherty and Shailene Woodley join the cast that also includes James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV.

More Hulu News: