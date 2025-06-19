Zarna Garg's Hularious Hulu Debut: "Practical People Win" to Hit the Streamer this July
Garg's new comedy special will take on husbands, kids, in-laws and more!
Comedian Zarna Grag’s latest comedy special is set to debut on Hulu this next month.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap is reporting that Zarna Garg’s newest comedy special will debut July, 18th on Hulu.
- Titled Zarna Garg: Practical People Win, the special marks Garg’s debut on the Disney-owned streamer.
- During the hour-long special, Garg will focus on topics like husbands, kids, in-laws, and, according to the tagline, anyone who dares question an Indian mom’s wisdom.
- The special was filmed at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco.
- Garg’s special joins the ongoing lineup of Hulu’s Hularious stand-up release slate.
- It kicked off in November with Jim Gaffigan’s The Skinny, and has included other comedians like Atsuko Okatsuka, Bill Burr, Chris Distefano, Ilana Glazer, Roy Wood Jr. and Matteo Lane.
- This is Garg’s first comedy special release since 2023. One in a Billion debuted on Amazon Prime Video.
- Garage also recently starred in the romcom A Nice Indian Boy.
- Practical People Win is set to debut on Friday, July 18th, exclusively on Hulu.
