MomTok Reunites: First Look at the Drama-Filled “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Reunion

Unexpected twists await in the first-ever "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" reunion special

The trailer for the first-ever The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion special has debuted, promising bombshell revelations and all the juicy drama you’ve come to expect from #MomTok.

What’s Happening:

#MomTok is set to reunite for their first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives , which will arrive July 1st on Hulu.

, which will arrive July 1st on Hulu. After a shocking end to season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement.

Fans might know Viall from his four - count ‘em, four! - stints in the various arms of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise.

and franchise. The cast includes returning favorites Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt, plus newcomer Miranda McWhorter.

The season 2 reunion is set to arrive on Hulu on July 1st, not even two months after the arrival of season two of the show, which arrived on May 15th.

Preview all the tea to come with the newly-released trailer below.

Drama Away from the Mormon Wives:

