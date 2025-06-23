#MomTok Reunites: First Look at the Drama-Filled “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Reunion

Unexpected twists await in the first-ever "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" reunion special
The trailer for the first-ever The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives reunion special has debuted, promising bombshell revelations and all the juicy drama you’ve come to expect from #MomTok.

What’s Happening:

  • #MomTok is set to reunite for their first-ever reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which will arrive July 1st on Hulu.
  • After a shocking end to season 2, host Nick Viall reunites all of #MomTok and #DadTok to uncover secrets and scandals, never-before-seen footage, and a surprise announcement.
  • Fans might know Viall from his four - count ‘em, four! - stints in the various arms of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette franchise.
  • The cast includes returning favorites Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews and Whitney Leavitt, plus newcomer Miranda McWhorter.
  • The season 2 reunion is set to arrive on Hulu on July 1st, not even two months after the arrival of season two of the show, which arrived on May 15th.
  • Preview all the tea to come with the newly-released trailer below.

Drama Away from the Mormon Wives:

