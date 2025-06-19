From “La Brea” to College Chaos: Jack Martin Joins New Hulu Comedy Film from BriTANicK

The comedy duo known as BriTANicK wrote and directed the currently untitled film.

TikToker and La Brea star Jack Martin has joined the cast of Hulu’s new college comedy film from comedy duo BriTANicK.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports the untitled new Hulu comedy film

The currently untitled comedy centers on a group of college students who order a pizza delivery for their dorm while they’re having a bad drug trip. As a result, making it down two flights of stairs to get the pizza ends up as what is described as “a mind-bendingly transformative quest."

Martin plays Blake, the head RA who serves as the story’s main villain. Blake is a sociopathic control freak who walks around as if Hans Landa ruled the college dorms.

The actor is best known for his role in the NBC series La Brea , and has also appeared on The Rookie and All Rise .

Not College, But Definitely Comedy:

There’s a lot of fun comedy movies to be found on Hulu, but a recent favorite of mine has to be the raunchily-titled Summer of 69 .

. The film stars SNL ’s Chloe Fineman as a stripper who ends up becoming an unlikely friend and guide to a high school student looking to commit a deed that may or may not be referenced in the title.

As you can expect, the film features a lot of raunchy sexual jokes and situations, but also has a lot of heart and is just pure fun.

Our own Marshal Knight seems to have agreed with my sentiments, giving the film a glowing review

More Hulu News: