The Rest is Still Unwritten: Objective Media's Jilly Pearce Joins ABC and Hulu as New SVP of Unscripted Programming

Jilly Pearce, known for her role as President of Objective Media Group America, is joining ABC and Hulu’s unscripted television division.

What’s Happening:

Pearce will work underneath Rob Mills, who currently holds the title of Executive Vice President of Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

In her role, Pearce will be responsible for development and ongoing unscripted programming for the House of Mouse, across both the broadcast network and streamer.

The British executive moved to Los Angeles back in 2017, where she served as EVP of Objective Media Group America.

The production company, which is owned by All3Media, is responsible for CBS’ Lingo and TBS’ The Cube.

and TBS’ Her work has helped with the creation of HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas , Fox’s Flirty Dancing, PBS’ The Great American Recipe , and Discovery+’s Great American Balloon Bomb Invasion .

, Fox’s PBS’ , and Discovery+’s . She was promoted to President in 2022.

What They’re Saying:

Rob Mills, Executive Vice President of Unscripted & Alternative Entertainment at Walt Disney Television: “Jilly’s extensive experience spanning both the network and production sectors brings invaluable insight and leadership to our organization. Her energy and vision will undoubtedly elevate and inspire our work. We are excited to welcome her to our team."

Jilly Pearce: "I'm excited to join Craig Erwich, Rob Mills and their incredible teams at Disney Entertainment Television — the force behind some of the most innovative and compelling shows on television. I look forward to building on their successful relationships and collaborating on entertaining new formats and beloved returning series."

New Executives:

Pearce isn’t the only new face joining the House of Mouse.

Over on the Disney Consumer Products side of the company, former Nike executive Ron Faris is also joining

As these new faces enter the roles, it will be exciting to see how they help Disney evolve.

