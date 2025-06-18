The Walt Disney Company Expands their Disney Musicals in School Program, Providing More Students with the Magic of Theatre

The program, which began 16 years ago, has helped more than 100,000 students experience the excitement of storytelling.

Disney is expanding their resources to schools, providing even more opportunities for kids to explore the magic of theatre.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company has announced they are expanding their resources for Disney Musicals in Schools.

The program, which began 16 years ago, has helped foster theatre programs at under-resourced schools, providing the excitement of performing to over 100,000 kids across the US and UK.

Through a new online program called Stage Connect, Disney is expanding the program to help guide teachers through producing successful theatrical productions.

The video guide is hosted by Broadway’s The Lion King ’s L. Steven Taylor and Bonita Hamilton, which offers courses and downloadable resources to help direct educators to help empower students to embrace the power of storytelling.

’s L. Steven Taylor and Bonita Hamilton, which offers courses and downloadable resources to help direct educators to help empower students to embrace the power of storytelling. On top of the new resources, Disney Musicals in Schools provides free access to Disney KIDS musicals at elementary schools.

The 30-minute productions, which include favorite stories like Frozen, Finding Nemo, The Lion King , and more, arrive with a full ShowKit.

, and more, arrive with a full ShowKit. The ShowKits provide teachers with scripts, director’s guides, choreography videos, rehearsal tracks, and more.

This nationwide expansion continues Disney Musicals in Schools mission to help bring the magic of performance to communities around the country.

You can learn more about the impact of Disney Musicals in Schools here

What They’re Saying:

Lisa Mitchell, Director of Education & Audience Engagement at Disney Theatrical Group: “Disney Musicals in Schools is designed to spark creativity, foster a love for the arts, and help kids gain valuable skills such as confidence, empathy, and collaboration — all while experiencing the joy of putting on a show. All kids deserve access to the arts, and we’re hopeful Stage Connect can bring us one step closer to that goal."

Disney Magic on Stage:

Disney magic can be found on stage all around the world.

Over at London’s West End, Disney is gearing up to debut a new stage adaptation of the hit animated film Hercules .

. While previews for the Theatre Royal Drury Lane began on June 6th, Hercules is set to officially open on June 24th.

is set to officially open on June 24th. Laughing Place’s very own Alex had the chance to check out the new production. You can read a review of the show here

Read More Disney on Broadway: