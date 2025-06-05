The Trailer is Here for Disney+’s Presentation of the "Frozen" Broadway Musical
A proshot version of the West End production of the musical is coming to Disney+ this month.
Disney+ has debuted the trailer for Disney’s Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, a proshot filmed version of the stage musical based on the blockbuster animated film.
What’s Happening:
- The musical features a book by the film’s screenwriter and co-director, Jennifer Lee, and music and lyrics by the film’s Academy Award and Grammy-winning duo, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
- In addition to the popular songs from the film, the stage version added 12 additional songs.
- Disney’s Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical will debut June 20 on Disney+.
Broadway-ish
- One funny thing about the special’s title is that the version filmed here is not from Broadway, but rather London’s West End and while the Broadway version was successful, it wasn’t quite the same size hit as other Disney on Broadway shows.
- Debuting on Broadway in 2017, the original Broadway production of Frozen ran until March of 2020, when all of Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- However, not long after the would-be temporary closure, Disney made the decision to end Frozen’s run on Broadway entirely, because while it did make money, it wasn’t as successful as The Lion King or Aladdin, both of which did return when shows began to reopen.
- However, there have baen many other international productions of Frozen since then, including ones currently running in Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands, and a Danish production coming in 2026.
- The West End version Disney’s Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical was filmed at ended in September 2024, following a three-year run.
