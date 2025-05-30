GMA Honors AANHPI Heritage Month With Disney on Broadway Medley Performance
See casts from international productions of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, and Beauty and the Beast.
On Good Morning America, a special video performance was presented featuring cast members from Disney stage musicals around the world in honor of AANHPI Heritage Month.
What’s Happening:
- In the new video from GMA, AANHPI Heritage Month is celebrated by way of a medley/montage featuring cast members from several different current Disney stage musical productions from different countries (though amusingly, Japan is the one represented the most by far, thanks to multiple Disney shows currently running there).
- The video features multiple cast members from:
- Broadway’s Aladdin
- Seoul, South Korea’s Aladdin
- Tokyo, Japan’s Beauty and the Beast
- Tokyo, Japan’s The Lion King
- Tokyo, Japan’s Aladdin
- Tokyo, Japan’s Frozen
