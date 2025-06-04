Disney Releases Rehearsal Footage from Upcoming “Beauty and the Beast” U.S. Tour

After a long absence, the stage musical has returned to North America.

Disney has released a new video spotlighting the rehearsal studio for the new touring production of Beauty and the Beast, which marks the first official U.S.-based production of the show in decades.

What’s Happening:

Running just over a minute, the montage (set to “Be Our Guest") shows the ensemble prepping for the show, rehearsing all the big songs and dance numbers,

stars Kyra Belle Johnson (Belle) and Fergie L. Philippe (Beast) along with Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston, Danny Gardner as Lumiere, Kathy Voytko as Mrs. Potts, Javier Ignacio as Cogsworth, Harry Francis as Lefou, Kevin Ligon as Maurice, Holly Ann Butler as Madame, Cameron Monroe Thomas as Babette, and Beatrice Goddard Beggs and Levi Blaise Coleman alternating as Chip. The Ensemble includes Vinny Andaloro, Benjamin Cheng, Spencer Dean, Julian Marcus De Guzman, Michael Dikegoros, Masumi Iwai, Darrell T. Joe, Emily Larger, Lena Matthews, Caleb McArthur, Sam Rose Pearson, Melaina Rairamo, Ellen Roberts, Grace Marie Rusnica, Ben Sears, Michael Seltzer, Jasmine Pearl Villaroel and Kate Wesler.

The new tour will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors in June 2025, prior to the official opening in Chicago, IL at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in July.

Upcoming dates, tickets and information can be found at beautyandthebeastthemusical.com

A Tale as Told on Time (Just on Pause in the U.S. for a bit)

The first ever Disney on Broadway show, Beauty and the Beast premiered on Broadway in 1994 and ran there until 2007. The original production received nine Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Costume Design.

The first U.S. tour of the show began in 1995 and ran until 1999.

There were then two other separate touring productions beginning in 1999 and 2001 respectively, but both concluded in 2003.

Though there hasn’t been a run of the show in the United States since 2007, Beauty and the Beast has continued to be shown in many international markets, both with fixed and touring productions.

One of the current international productions of the show is in Tokyo, Japan, and that show was recently among those with cast members featured in a video that ran on GMA