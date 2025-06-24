Marketing at the House of Mouse: Nike's Ron Faris Heads to Disney Consumer Products

Faris joins Disney after nine years at the popular shoe brand.

Disney has hired former Nike executive Ron Faris to take on a new role for Disney Consumer Products, overseeing marketing strategy, licensing, and more.

What’s Happening:

Variety

Under the new role, Faris will oversee the global marketing strategies and licensing teams, as well as Disney’s video games, publishing, and retail businesses.

He will report directly to Tasia Filippatos, Disney’s Consumer Products President.

Faris was previously at Nike, where he spent 9 years.

His most recent role with the popular shoe brand was global VP and General Manager of Nike Virtual Studios and the .Swoosh brand.

His role saw him modernize the brand’s marketing strategy, aiming to appeal to Gen Z and Gen Alpha through video games and social content.

Prior to that, he served as VP and GM of the SNKRS App.

The application is available in 55 countries, and has earned $1.5 billion in revenue.

What They’re Saying:

Tasia Filippatos, President of Disney Consumer Products: “Ron’s impressive track record combined with his passion in this space make him the ideal candidate to lead our marketing teams around the world as we explore new opportunities to connect with our audiences in memorable and unexpected ways,"

Ron Faris: "Disney's unparalleled dedication to blending storytelling and innovation to reach fans of all ages across its broad consumer base is a purpose that resonates deeply with me both professionally and personally. With the company's vast library of iconic stories, characters and lore, I look forward to driving deeper cultural relevance and meeting these fans where they are in an ever-evolving consumer landscape."

New Visions on the Horizon:

While this is the latest addition to Disney Consumer Products, Disney recently tapped streetwear designer Bobby Kim to serve as Vice President of Disney Creative Consumer Products.

In his new role, Kim will help modernize Disney products with his high fashion, trendy expertise.

It’s sounding like Disney is really gearing up to change up their strategy, in terms of what types of products fans will be able to purchase in the future.

