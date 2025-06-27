SNL’s Sarah Sherman and “Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.” Star Peyton Elizabeth Lee Among Eight Additions to Hulu College Comedy
The cast of Hulu’s untitled college comedy from BriTANicK continues to grow, with eight more cast members joining the project.
What’s Happening:
- Per Variety, the primary cast continues to be set for the upcoming college comedy written and directed by Brian McElhaney and Nick Kocher, the comedy duo known as BriTANicK, who previously wrote for Saturday Night Live.
- The film centers on a group of college students who order a pizza delivery for their dorm while they’re having a bad drug trip. As a result, making it down two flights of stairs to get the pizza ends up as what is described as “a mind-bendingly transformative quest." Jeremy Garelick and Will Phelps of American High are producing the movie, which is led by Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo and The Goldbergs’ Sean Giambrone.
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee will play Ashley, “the charming girl next door that Montgomery (Sean Giambrone) has a crush on who is also in a terrifying Death Metal Folk band." Lee’s many Disney credits include Andi Mack, Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and Prom Pact.
- Caleb Hearon (Jurassic World: Dominion) will play Sidney, “the new RA in training and Sagittarius who is trying to find some new friends, dole out advice and explore a very specific fetish."
- Current Saturday Night Live cast member Sarah Sherman has been cast as Frankie, “inventor of the experimental drug that sends the film’s characters on a mind altering adventure."
- Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) plays Logan, “a dumb hot jock who hates Jack and regularly bullies him to get revenge for something Jack did to the football team in the past."
- Justin Cooley (Broadway’s Kimberly Akimbo) has been cast as Byron, “an unassuming college kid who is relieved when his roommate leaves for the night and is looking forward to enjoying his bong in the peace and quiet."
- Kevin Matthew Reyes (Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) is Colin, “a seemingly ‘cool’ college kid who is ultimately just a shallow bully, one of Logan’s friends who joins him in harassing and torturing the lead characters."
- Adam Herschman (Cobra Kai) has been cast as “a secret character that comes from the future," making it sound like this comedy will indeed get pretty wacky.
- Standup comedian Lucas Zelnick will play “ a college football star whose life is upended by Matarazzo’s character Jack."
The SNL to Hulu Movie Pipeline
- Sarah Sherman joins the BriTANicK project just a few weeks after her fellow Saturday Night Live cast member, Chloe Fineman, starred in another Hulu original comedy film, Summer of 69. That movie ended up being very well received, with plenty of positive reviews, including here at Laughing Place. So here’s hoping the same fate awaits this movie…if they can just come up with a title for this sucker! There’s got to be some sort of pizza/stoner pun they can figure out, right??
