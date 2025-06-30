"The Bachelor" Renewed for 30th Season, Scott Teti Tapped to be New Showrunner

The classic reality romance series is still going strong.

ABC’s iconic dating series The Bachelor has been renewed for a momentous 30th season with Scott Teti set to serve as the new showrunner.

What’s Happening:

Deadline The Bachelor for a 30th season.

for a 30th season. Scott Teti, who currently executive produces and showruns Bachelor in Paradise , will take over as showrunner for the franchise’s main series.

, will take over as showrunner for the franchise’s main series. Back in March, we reported

While ABC has yet to announce its midseason 2026 schedule, it is expected that The Bachelor will take its usual spot in the network’s lineup.

will take its usual spot in the network’s lineup. Teti has gotten a ton of roses since his January debut in the franchise. It is unknown at this time if he will continue his role on Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise:

The tenth season of Bachelor in Paradise is just around the corner.

is just around the corner. Earlier this month, we got a first look at the cast of the upcoming series, which sees the return of cast members from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette .

and . The season premieres on July 7th, and you can check out the full cast here

