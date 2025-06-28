"ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis" Guest List: Cole Swindell, David Carmi and More to Appear Week of June 30th

This week's Prime Focus topics include "One Big Beautiful Bill" Act, the Tongass National Forest, and family separation in Guatemala.

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis has announced their guest and Prime Focus topics for the week of June 30th. The daily news show will welcome actors, musicians, politicians, and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and hot-button issues relevant to today’s world.

What’s Happening:

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis highlights up-to-the-minute news spanning politics, arts and entertainment, business, and the globe.

Each evening, Ms. Davis welcomes a variety of guests to discuss personal passions, new projects, and the issues facing our nation. The network has revealed the lineup for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors, and more.

The newscast streams weeknights starting at 7 p.m. EDT on ABC News Live

ABC News Live Prime with Linsey Davis Guests for the Week of June 30th-July 4th:

Monday, June 30 Jake Weary ( The Waterfront ) Prime Focus updates viewers on what is in the 1,000+ page “One Beautiful Bill" Act through the eyes of the Americans whose lives will be changed if it becomes law.

Tuesday, July 1 Cole Swindell ( Spanish Moss ) Prime Focus highlights the Tongass National Forest

Wednesday, July 2 Guest TBA Prime Focus, featuring Mireya Villarreal, explores the impact of family separation highlighting a man who was separated from his son in 2017 and a woman who is searching for her family members in Guatemala eight years after separation.

Thursday, July 3 TikTalk with creator David Carmi ( Confidence Heist ) Prime Focus TBA

Friday, July 4 TBA



Where to Watch:

ABC News Live is available on Disney+, Hulu, The Roku Channel, YouTube, YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon, Pluto TV, TikTok, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC News Live apps, and more.

ABC News Live is your daily news outlet for breaking national and world news, video news, exclusive interviews and 24/7 live streaming coverage that will help you stay up to date on the events shaping our world.