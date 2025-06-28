"Live with Kelly and Mark" Guest List: David Muir, Nicholas Hoult and More to Appear Week of June 30th

The hosts count down to Fourth of July with party ideas, healthy food swaps, and plenty of in-studio games!

Live with Kelly and Mark has announced their special guests for the week of June 30th. Among the guests joining for a virtual or on location appearance are iconic actors and lifestyle experts.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s nationally syndicated, long-running morning talk show Live with Kelly and Mark for the latest in entertainment news and current events.

Live with Kelly and Mark is hosted by television personalities Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos. Check your local listings to find your local network and airtimes.

Live with Kelly and Mark Guests for the Week of June 30th-July 4th:

Monday, June 30 Evan Handler ( And Just Like That ) Mason Thames ( How to Train Your Dragon ) Fourth of July week: Shannon Doherty shares party ideas Bingo Blitz Inbox

Tuesday, July 1 David Muir ( World News Tonight ) Liza Colón-Zayas ( The Bear ) Fourth of July week: Dr. Wendy Bazilian shares healthy food swaps Bingo Blitz Inbox

Wednesday, July 2 Jesse Palmer ( Bachelor in Paradise ) Maria Menounos Fourth of July games Bingo Blitz Inbox

Thursday, July 3 Nicholas Hoult ( Superman ) “Shopping Day at Live!" with Monica Mangin Fourth of July games Bingo Blitz Inbox

Friday, July 4 Wayne Brady ( Moulin Rouge! The Musical ) “Sizzle in the City" cooking series Performance by Craig Morgan Bingo Blitz Inbox



Live with Kelly and Mark is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment Distribution. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa.