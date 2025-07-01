“Best Offer Wins” Hulu's Next Big Book-to-Screen Adaptation

"Best Offer Wins" provides a compelling look at social class, ambition, and the modern housing crisis.
Hulu has obtained the rights to develop a series based on Marisa Kashino's debut novel, Best Offer Wins.

  • Hulu has acquired the rights to develop a series based on Marisa Kashino's debut novel, Best Offer Wins, following a competitive bidding process according to Deadline.
  • The adaptation will star Greta Lee, known for Past Lives, and will be written by Suzanne Heathcote of Killing Eve fame.
  • Lee and Heathcote will also serve as executive producers alongside Kashino, Chelsea McKinnies, and Mackenzie Roussos from Entertainment 360, with production handled by Hulu's sister company, 20th Television.
  • Best Offer Wins provides a thought-provoking exploration of class dynamics, ambition, and the modern housing crisis.
  • The story centers on Margo, a 37-year-old publicist who, after a year and a half of fruitless house-hunting, becomes increasingly obsessed with a coveted off-market property.
  • Her fixation leads her to resort to stalking, manipulation, and intricate plans, all in a desperate bid to acquire the home she believes will salvage her struggling marriage.

  • Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful, a full-length visual experience accompanying her latest album of the same name, will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu in the U.S. on July 16th.
  • This unique pop opera, driven by elements of fantasy, showcases thirteen original songs from the visual album Something Beautiful.

