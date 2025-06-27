Actress Kate Winslet Has Left the Hulu Drama "The Spot," with A24 Looking to Cast Another A-List Performer In Her Role

Winslet is also starring in 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire and Ash."

Multiple entertainment industry trade publications are reporting that Oscar-winning actress Kate Winslet (Titanic) has departed Hulu’s upcoming live-action drama series The Spot over creative differences with its production company A24 and creator Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure).

What’s happening:

According to Deadline and Variety , Kate Winslet has left The Spot – a new drama series created by Men In Black and Now You See Me writer Ed Solomon for A24 and the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service.

Deadline says that Winslet left The Spot due to creative differences, and that A24 is seeking to recast her role with another A-list actress. Production is still scheduled to begin in 2026, with the story focusing on a surgeon who is suspected by her husband of causing the hit-and-run death of a child.

What they’re saying:

“Hulu has been found in a similar position before. In 2021, Kate McKinnon, originally attached to star and executive produce The Dropout, departed, with Amanda Seyfried subsequently cast, winning an Emmy. Last year, Margaret Qualley, who had been set as the lead in the upcoming Amanda Knox limited series, pulled out and was succeeded by Grace Van Patten." Variety: “Winslet has been a force to be reckoned with in TV in the past several years. She most recently starred in the HBO limited series ‘The Regime.’ Previously, she starred in the HBO limited series ‘Mare of Easttown,’ for which she won the Emmy Award for best actress in a limited series. She won in the same category in 2011 for the HBO series ‘Mildred Pierce.’"

