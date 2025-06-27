Solve the Mystery: Three New True-Crime Docuseries Premiering in July on Hulu
It all kicks off on July 15th with a new look at the 1995 disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit.
A trio of gripping new true-crime series from ABC News Studios are coming to Hulu in July.
- July looks to be true crime month over at Hulu, as ABC News Studios is set to premiere three new docuseries – Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari and Mr. & Mrs. Murder.
Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit
- First up is Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit, which premieres on Tuesday, July 15th.
- In 1995, rising TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit disappeared from her Iowa apartment just before dawn, leaving behind signs of a violent abduction.
- Now, 30 years later, Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit follows a major break that reenergized the case. Sparked by a 20/20 from 2022 episode, a tip from one of Huisentruit’s close friends led Mason City Police to reveal a secret clue they had kept hidden for decades.
- In this fast-paced, true-crime series, cameras exclusively embed with the case’s law enforcement team as they doggedly follow new leads, conduct intense interviews, and embark on searches that lead them to two new persons of interest — all while growing closer than ever to answering the question: What happened to Jodi?
- The three-part docuseries features over 20 new interviews, with rare access to KIMT-TV, where Huisentruit’s abandoned desk remains untouched.
Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari
- Premiering Monday, July 21st, Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari explores a mysterious death on an African hunting trip, that sets off a years-long international investigation into the life of Larry Rudolph — a flashy Pittsburgh-area dentist with a taste for big game and bigger secrets, including a long-running affair with his dental hygienist.
- Rudolph’s wife was found dead in his safari cabin in Zambia after an ultimatum of lovers. The local authorities rule it an accident, but back in the U.S., suspicions mount – mostly spurred on by years of affairs, fraud and more.
- The adrenaline-pumping, three-part series features exclusive interviews with Larry Rudolph and Lori Milliron from federal prison, offering rare insight into their relationship. Plus, new interviews with an eclectic cast of characters including Rudolph’s former business partner, Milliron’s daughter, the Rudolphs’ insurance broker, FBI agents close to the case, the former U.S. ambassador to Zambia and more.
- Members of Safari Club International and several of Rudolph’s former dental office employees also speak out, painting a disturbing picture of the man at the center of this shocking case.
Mr. & Mrs. Murder
- And finally on Wednesday, July 30th, we have Mr. & Mrs. Murder, which follows the twisted story of two close-knit couples in Tallahassee, Florida. Inseparable, they all all happen to be Devout Baptists who shared a love for the outdoors. Of course, their world turned upside down when Mike Williams went missing in December 2000.
- Mike’s body was never found, and years later, suspicions grew after Brian and Kathy divorced, and Brian married Denise. What first appeared to be a tragic accident soon pointed to something far more sinister.
- Over the next 13 years, Kathy relentlessly pursued the truth — uncovering a dark web of lies, betrayal and murder behind her friend’s disappearance.
- The four-part docuseries features an exclusive interview with Kathy, who for the first time, recounts the extraordinary steps she took to uncover the truth about Mike’s disappearance, including going undercover in a tense sting operation to secretly record her ex-husband, Brian.
- The series also includes interviews with friends and family of the Winchesters and Williamses, such as Brian’s younger sister and Denise’s best friend.
