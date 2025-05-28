FX Renews “Welcome to Wrexham” for Season 5 and Gives More Details on “Necaxa” Spin-Off

The new spin-off series, fronted by Eva Longoria, will debut this summer on FX.

FX’s popular series, Welcome to Wrexham, has been renewed for a fifth season – and we’ve gotten new details about the Eva Longoria-fronted spin-off, Necaxa.

What’s Happening:

FX has ordered a fifth season of its Emmy-winning docuseries Welcome to Wrexham that will capture the Club’s upcoming debut in the EFL Championship after its historic third consecutive promotion.

that will capture the Club’s upcoming debut in the EFL Championship after its historic third consecutive promotion. This news comes as the series, produced by and starring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, is currently airing its fourth season on Thursdays 9 p.m. ET/PT on FX, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu

Details were also revealed about the new spin-off docuseries Necaxa , which will see Eva Longoria chronicle a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope.

, which will see Eva Longoria chronicle a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope. Once a powerhouse in Mexican football, Club Necaxa has spent decades navigating instability including relocations, relegation battles and near-constant reinvention. Though its legacy has flickered in and out of the national spotlight, a passionate core of diehard supporters continues to believe, clinging to the dream that their beloved “Rayos" will one day rise again.

With unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, the series follows the emotional journeys of the players, the steadfast fans and believers — and even the skeptics.

Enlisting the help of Reynolds and McElhenney, the gripping new bilingual series, Necaxa , will arrive this summer on FX and Hulu.

, will arrive this summer on FX and Hulu. Our own Alex Reif reviewed the current season Welcome to Wrexham, and also highlighted an episode with some overt Disney touches

What They’re Saying:

Nick Grad, President, FX Entertainment: "Rob and Ryan helped Wrexham AFC become one of the greatest sports stories of our time and what has happened in Wrexham, Wales is truly magical. With Eva Longoria, they're now teaming to support the dreams and aspirations of the Necaxa fans and Aguascalientes community too.

