Jay Harris Makes a Victorious Return to "SportsCenter" After Cancer Treatment

The heartfelt return kicked off with a message from Charles Barkley.

After taking a break from his appearances on ESPN to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, Jay Harris has made a triumphant return to SportsCenter.

What’s Happening:

SportsCenter after receiving treatment for prostate cancer.

The sports newscaster announced his diagnosis early last month on Good Morning America, aiming to destigmatize conversations around health, especially when it comes to family history and demographics.

After his appearance on the show, Harris underwent surgery shortly after, prompting him to step away from his duties on the show.

Today, July 12th, Harris returned to the show, which was opened by a touching video message to the longtime anchor by Charles Barkley.

Following the message, fellow host Brian Custer was all smiles welcoming Harris back.

Charles Barkley and @BCusterTV welcomed back @JayHarrisESPN to SportsCenter for his first show since his successful prostate cancer surgery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DWwkULkEfl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2025

Harris is expected to make a full recovery.

Another Return to Look Forward to:

Earlier this month, we shared that NFL analyst Randy Moss was set to make a return full-time to ESPN.

Known for his appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown, the sportscaster was also diagnosed with cancer last year, prompting him to take a leave in December.

It'll be exciting to see Moss hit ESPN once again this year.

