Jay Harris Makes a Victorious Return to "SportsCenter" After Cancer Treatment
The heartfelt return kicked off with a message from Charles Barkley.
After taking a break from his appearances on ESPN to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, Jay Harris has made a triumphant return to SportsCenter.
What’s Happening:
- Sports Illustrated is reporting that Jay Harris has returned to his role on ESPN’s SportsCenter after receiving treatment for prostate cancer.
- The sports newscaster announced his diagnosis early last month on Good Morning America, aiming to destigmatize conversations around health, especially when it comes to family history and demographics.
- After his appearance on the show, Harris underwent surgery shortly after, prompting him to step away from his duties on the show.
- Today, July 12th, Harris returned to the show, which was opened by a touching video message to the longtime anchor by Charles Barkley.
- Following the message, fellow host Brian Custer was all smiles welcoming Harris back.
- Harris is expected to make a full recovery.
Another Return to Look Forward to:
- Earlier this month, we shared that NFL analyst Randy Moss was set to make a return full-time to ESPN.
- Known for his appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown, the sportscaster was also diagnosed with cancer last year, prompting him to take a leave in December.
- It’ll be exciting to see Moss hit ESPN once again this year.
- You can read more here.
Read More ESPN: