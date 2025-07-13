Jay Harris Makes a Victorious Return to "SportsCenter" After Cancer Treatment

The heartfelt return kicked off with a message from Charles Barkley.
After taking a break from his appearances on ESPN to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, Jay Harris has made a triumphant return to SportsCenter.

What’s Happening:

  • Sports Illustrated is reporting that Jay Harris has returned to his role on ESPN’s SportsCenter after receiving treatment for prostate cancer.
  • The sports newscaster announced his diagnosis early last month on Good Morning America, aiming to destigmatize conversations around health, especially when it comes to family history and demographics.
  • After his appearance on the show, Harris underwent surgery shortly after, prompting him to step away from his duties on the show.
  • Today, July 12th, Harris returned to the show, which was opened by a touching video message to the longtime anchor by Charles Barkley.
  • Following the message, fellow host Brian Custer was all smiles welcoming Harris back.

  • Harris is expected to make a full recovery.

Another Return to Look Forward to:

  • Earlier this month, we shared that NFL analyst Randy Moss was set to make a return full-time to ESPN.
  • Known for his appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown, the sportscaster was also diagnosed with cancer last year, prompting him to take a leave in December.
  • It’ll be exciting to see Moss hit ESPN once again this year.
  • You can read more here.

