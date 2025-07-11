Dan Orlovsky Stays in the Game: ESPN Re-Signs Fan-Favorite Analyst

Orlovsky secures a new multi-year Contract with the sports network.

Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky has re-signed with ESPN to continue providing his football insights on programs like NFL Live, Monday Night Football, and more.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has re-signed NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky in a new multi-year deal.

The Emmy-nominated sportscaster will continue to provide his knowledge headlining NFL Live , which is entering its 6th season, as well as make appearances on Monday Night Football for select games, and continue to be featured on Get Up, First Take, The Pat McAfee Show, and SportsCenter .

, which is entering its 6th season, as well as make appearances on for select games, and continue to be featured on and . Orlovsky, who played for the NFL for 12 years, joins his fourth season of Monday Night Football during weeks where ESPN produces multiple games.

during weeks where ESPN produces multiple games. He is joined by Louis Riddick and Chris Fowler during weeks 2, 4, 6, 7, and 18.

Orlovsky began his career at ESPN in 2018 after the recently retired football star earned a following providing his analysis on social media.

Since then, he has become one of the highest regarded sportscasters at the network.

During his career in the NFL, Orlovsky played for the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

