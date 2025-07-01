ESPYS 2025: ESPN Announces Nominees and Honorees for this Year's Sports Humanitarian Awards

The ceremony is set to take place in Hollywood on July 15th.

Earlier this week ESPN announced this year’s ESPYS nominees and special award recipients. Prior to the big night, ESPN will host the Sports Humanitarian Awards, honoring athletes, teams, leagues, and members of the sports community who use their influence to make change in the world.

ESPN has announced the nominees for this year’s Sports Humanitarian Awards.

Part of 2025’s ESPYS Week, the award ceremony celebrates the positive impacts in the world made by those in the sports community.

Set to take place on Tuesday, July 15th, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, highlights from the ceremony will air during The 2025 ESPYS on July 16th and other ESPN studio programming.

This year’s nominees and honorees include:

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award Finalists

CJ McCollum

Alex Overchkin

Sloan Stephens

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Finalists

Indianapolis Colts

Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles Kings

New York Yankees

Sports Philanthropist of the Year Award Honoree

Michele Kang

Corporate Community Impact Award Finalists

Buffalo Wild Wings

Cheez-It

Fanatics

Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree

Billy Bean

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award Honorees

Maegha Ramanathan

Rishin Tandon

Ian Waite

ESPYS Fight Against Cancer:

The ESPYS began back in 1993, and have held a long commitment to raising awareness and money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

The organization was founded by Jim Valvano and the sports network and has since raised over $250 million dollars from ESPN alone.

While sports are one of the biggest forms of entertainment in the world, it's incredible to see the community come together to make a difference beyond the field, court, pool, etc.

