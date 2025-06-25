Are You Ready for ESPN Fantasy Football's Gridiron Gauntlet?
The tournament champion will receive a trophy, a customized championship ring, and their name engraved on a perpetual Champions Trophy displayed at ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
As ESPN Fantasy Football enters its 30th season this fall, fans can enhance their experience with the new Gridiron Gauntlet league format.
What’s Happening:
- As ESPN Fantasy Football embarks on its 30th season this fall, fans will have the opportunity to enhance their Fantasy Football experience with an exciting new league format: the ESPN Fantasy Football Gridiron Gauntlet.
- This innovative structure aims to identify the top fantasy football player while keeping participants engaged throughout the season.
- In each Gridiron Gauntlet league, the four playoff teams will compete in the ESPN Gridiron Gauntlet Tournament, where the overall highest score from Week 14 to Week 17 will determine the champion.
- The tournament winner will receive a trophy and a personalized championship ring, with their name also etched onto a perpetual Champions Trophy displayed at ESPN's headquarters in Bristol, Connecticut.
- Additionally, the top 10 managers in total points across all Gridiron Gauntlet leagues will be awarded custom jerseys.
- All leagues will consist of standard 10-team PPR formats, with managers drafting in a traditional snake format.
- Signups for the ESPN Gridiron Gauntlet leagues are currently open and will remain available throughout the preseason, closing at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 4th, just before the kickoff of Week 1.
- As with all ESPN Fantasy games, participation in the Gridiron Gauntlet is free.
Looking for Something New to Watch?
- ESPN has announced that its exclusive Disney+ show, Vibe Check, will premiere on Monday, June 30th, with new episodes airing every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 5 p.m. ET.
- The show will feature a panel of ESPN's top female voices, including Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Monica McNutt, Chiney Ogwumike, and Hannah Storm, offering a unique perspective on sports coverage.
- Vibe Check aims to deliver dynamic analysis, exclusive insights, and engaging commentary, all infused with humor and bold viewpoints.
More Sports Related News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com