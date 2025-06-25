ESPN and Premier Lacrosse League Team Up for the Win Extending Media Rights Agreement
All matches from the Premier Lacrosse League and the Women's Lacrosse League will be available for streaming on ESPN+, with select games also airing on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.
ESPN and the Premier Lacrosse League have extended their media rights agreement.
What's Happening:
- ESPN and the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL), in collaboration with Ticketmaster, have extended their media rights agreement for an additional five years, starting with the 2026 season.
- This comprehensive deal covers all PLL regular season games, All-Star events, playoffs, and championship matches, as well as games from the Maybelline Women’s Lacrosse League and future drafts for both leagues.
- In conjunction with this agreement, ESPN has also made a minority equity investment in the PLL, highlighting the league's potential for growth and its innovative strategies.
- All games from the PLL and WLL will be available for streaming on ESPN+, with select matches broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2.
- Further information regarding international distribution will be announced soon.
What They’re Saying:
- Paul Rabil, PLL Co-Founder and President: “This partnership marks a historic moment for the PLL and WLL. ESPN’s renewed commitment, along with their investment, speaks volumes about the future of lacrosse. Together, we’re not only bringing the best in professional lacrosse to more fans, more often, but we’re building a model for how modern sports leagues can grow – with equity, innovation, and access at the center."
- Mike Rabil, Co-Founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League: “This renewed partnership with ESPN is a major milestone for the continued rise of both the PLL and WLL. It underscores the momentum behind both our men’s and women’s leagues and the demand from a growing, passionate fanbase — unlocking new opportunities for our players, partners, and fans alike."
- Rosalyn Durant, Executive Vice President, ESPN Programming & Acquisitions: “We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the Premier Lacrosse League and expand our commitment to the ascendant sport by bringing the recently launched Women’s Lacrosse League to ESPN. This renewal reflects our dedication to showcasing the best in lacrosse, growing the game across all levels, and delivering world-class competition to fans year-round."
More On Premier Lacrosse League:
- The Premier Lacrosse League, founded in 2019 by brothers Paul and Mike Rabil, is a professional men's lacrosse league featuring eight teams.
- It operates on a unique tour-based model, allowing teams to compete in different cities weekly.
- The league has gained attention for its notable investors, extensive media coverage, and focus on player and fan initiatives.
- In 2020, the PLL merged with rival Major League Lacrosse (MLL), enhancing its influence in the sport.
