2025 ESPYS: Check Out the Full List of this Year's Nominees

The ESPYS ceremony is set to take place on July 16th.
ESPN has revealed the nominees for the 2025 ESPYS, presented by Capital One.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN is just about 3 weeks away from celebrating the 2025 ESPYS, and has revealed the nominees for this year’s ceremony.
  • The athletic celebration is set to be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre on July 16th at 8PM ET/ PT.
  • The ceremony aims to unite the world of sports together to honor athletic achievements and defining moments from the past year in professional sports.
  • The ESPYS began back in 1993, and have held a long commitment to raising awareness and money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.
  • The organization was founded by Jim Valvano and the sports network and has since raised over $250 million dollars from ESPN alone.
  • Check out the full list of nominees below:

Best Athlete – Men’s Sports

  • ‬‭Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills‬
  • ‬‭Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles‬
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder‬
  • ‬‭Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Dodgers‬

Best Athlete – Women’s Sports

  • ‭Simone Biles – Gymnast‬
  • Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone – Track & Field‬
  • Gabby Thomas – Track & Field‬
  • ‭A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces‬

Best Breakthrough Athlete

  • ‭Cooper Flagg – Duke Men’s Basketball‬
  • Chloe Humphrey – North Carolina Women’s Lacrosse‬
  • Ilona Maher – Rugby‬
  • ‭Paul Skenes – Pittsburgh Pirates‬

Best Recording-Breaking Performance

  • ‭Geno Auriemma – UConn Huskies
  • ‬Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever
  • Kevin Durant – Olympic Basketball
  • Alexander Ovechkin – Washington Capitals

Best Championship Performance

  • ‭Simone Biles – 2024 Olympics Women’s All-Around‬
  • Stephen Curry – US Men’s Olympic BB team‬
  • Freddie Freeman – LA Dodgers – World Series MVP‬
  • Rory McIlroy – Wins first Masters title, completing career Grand Slam‬

Best Comeback Athlete

  • ‭Gabe Landeskog – Colorado Avalanche‬
  • Suni Lee – Gymnast‬
  • Mallory Swanson – USWNT/Chicago Red Stars‬
  • Lindsey Vonn – Skiing‬

Best Play

  • ‭Saquon Barkley’s backwards hurdle‬‭ – NFL (11/3/24)‬
  • Tyrese Haliburton Calls Game!!!‬‭ – NBA Game 1 NBA Finals‬‭ (6/5/25)‬
  • Sabrina Ionescu Logo 3 Game Winner‬‭ – WNBA Finals Game‬‭ 3‬
  • Trinity Rodman with the OT Goal to send USWNT to the semi-finals‬‭ – 2024‬‭ Olympics‬

Best Team

  • ‬‭Florida Panthers – NHL‬
  • Los Angeles Dodgers – MLB‬
  • New York Liberty – WNBA‬
  • Ohio State Buckeyes – NCAA Football‬
  • Oklahoma City Thunder – NBA‬
  • Philadelphia Eagles – NFL‬
  • North Carolina Tar Heels – NCAA Women’s Lacrosse‬
  • United States Women’s National Team – Soccer‬
  • University of Connecticut Huskies – Women’s Basketball‬

Best College Athlete – Men’s Sports

  • ‭Cooper Flagg – Duke Basketball‬
  • Wyatt Hendrickson – Oklahoma State Wrestling‬
  • Travis Hunter – Colorado Football‬
  • CJ Kirst – Cornell Lacrosse‬

Best College Athlete – Women’s Sports

  • ‭Olivia Babcock – University of Pittsburgh Volleyball‬
  • Kate Faasse – North Carolina Soccer‬
  • Gretchen Walsh – Virginia Swimming‬
  • JuJu Watkins – USC Basketball‬‭

Best Athlete with a Disability

  • ‭Noah Elliott – Snowboard‬
  • Ezra Frech – Track & Field‬
  • Tatyana McFadden – Track & Field‬
  • Grace Norman – Paratriathlete‬

Best NFL Player

  • ‭Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills‬
  • Saquon Barkley – Philadelphia Eagles‬
  • Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens‬
  • Patrick Surtain II – Denver Broncos‬

Best MLB Player

  • ‭Freddie Freeman – Los Angeles Dodgers‬
  • Aaron Judge – New York Yankees‬
  • Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Dodgers‬
  • Tarik Skubal – Detroit Tigers‬

Best NHL Player

  • ‭Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers,‬
  • Connor Hellebuyck – Winnipeg Jets‬
  • Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay Lightning‬
  • Cale Makar – Colorado Avalanche‬

Best NBA Player

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks‬
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder‬
  • Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets‬
  • Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics‬

Best WNBA Player

  • Caitlin Clark – Indiana Fever‬
  • Napheesa Collier – Minnesota Lynx‬
  • Breanna Stewart – New York Liberty‬
  • A’ja Wilson – Las Vegas Aces‬

Best Driver

  • Joey Logano – NASCAR‬
  • Álex Palou – IndyCar‬
  • Oscar Piastri – F1‬
  • Max Verstappen – F1‬

Best UFC Fighter

  • Dricus Du Plessis‬
  • Merab Dvalishvili‬
  • Kayla Harrison‬
  • Islam Makhachev‬

Best Boxer

  • Naoya Inoue‬
  • Claressa Shields‬
  • Katie Taylor‬
  • Oleksandr Usyk‬

Best Soccer Player

  • Aitana Bonmatí – FC Barcelona/Spain‬
  • Christian Pulisic – AC Milan, US‬
  • Alexia Putellas FC Barcelona/Spain‬
  • Lamine Yamal – FC Barcelona/Spain‬

Best Golfer

  • Nelly Korda‬
  • Rory Mcllroy‬
  • Scottie Scheffler‬
  • Maja Stark‬

Best Tennis Player

  • Carlos Alcaraz‬
  • Coco Gauff‬
  • Aryna Sabalenka‬
  • Jannik Sinner‬

