NHL Draft: "The Mighty Ducks" Stars Joshua Jackson and Marguerite Moreau to Announce First Round Pick for the Anaheim Ducks

As the National Hockey League gears up for its 63rd annual draft, the Anaheim Ducks will invite two of the stars of Disney’s The Mighty Ducks out to announce their first draft pick.

The Anaheim Ducks have announced on Facebook The Mighty Ducks stars Joshua Jackson and Marguerite Moreau announce their first draft pick at the upcoming NHL Draft.

For those who may not know, the Anaheim Ducks were founded by The Walt Disney Company for the 1993-1994 NHL season.

The team, originally known as The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, are directly based off the 1992 hit hockey film.

The team held that name until 2006.

While Disney sold the franchise in 2005, The Ducks and Disney still have an incredibly close relationship, which includes annual Ducks Day celebrations at Disneyland Resort

The original film follows Gordon Bombay, a Minnesota-based hotshot attorney who’s drunk driving sentence lands him community service as a youth hockey coach. While initially reluctant, Bombay eventually finds his past passion within the sport and goes on to pursue a full time career on the ice.

The announcement is both a fun way to celebrate the successful sports film and honor the original roots of the Anaheim Ducks.

The 63rd Annual NHL Draft kicks off this Saturday, June 27th, at 4PM PT on ESPN

The event included limited time merchandise, a special cavalcade, food offerings and more in the Hollywood Land takeover.

The Anaheim Ducks play at Honda Center, located about 15 minutes away from Disneyland Resort.

