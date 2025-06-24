Avast There: Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Set to Drop Lightning Lane Entrance
There are still plenty of attractions that Lightning Lane Multi Pass will be good for.
The Disneyland Resort will soon revert Pirates of the Caribbean to a standby queue only, discontinuing its operation as a Lightning Lane attraction.
What’s Happening:
- The Disneyland Resort has announced that Pirates of the Caribbean will soon begin operating with a standby line only, marking the end of its status as a Lightning Lane attraction.
- Initially, the ride was included in Disney Genie+, which was later rebranded as the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass.
- This arrangement was only temporary, beginning in January 2024, while nearby attractions underwent refurbishment.
- In April 2025, the ride was temporarily removed from the Lightning Lane Multi Pass, leading to speculation about its potential removal from the offering entirely.
- According to the Disneyland website, the last day for Pirates of the Caribbean as a Lightning Lane Multi Pass selection will be June 30th, 2025, with regular operations set to resume on July 1st.
Attractions for Lightning Lane Multi Pass at Disneyland Park:
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- “it’s a small world"
- Matterhorn Bobsleds
- Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
- Space Mountain
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
History of Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland:
- Initially envisioned by Walt Disney in the 1950s as a wax museum walk-through, the idea transformed into a boat ride following the success of "it's a small world" at the 1964 New York World's Fair, incorporating Audio-Animatronics technology.
- The attraction debuted on March 18th, 1967, in Disneyland's New Orleans Square, shortly after Walt Disney's death. It quickly gained popularity, celebrated for its engaging scenes, innovative special effects, and iconic characters.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Buckle Up: The Newest Disneyland 70th Anniversary Bag by Dana and Melanie Harvey
- Disneyland 70th Anniversary Vault Mickey Mouse & Maps Collection Now Available at Disney Store
- Park-Specific Disney Parks Starbucks Mugs Now Available at Disney Store
- Disneyland Resort Announces Return of the Trader Sam's Mixology Seminar
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com