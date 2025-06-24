Buckle Up: The Newest Disneyland 70th Anniversary Bag by Dana and Melanie Harvey
The event will take place on June 28th.
Join artists Dana and Melanie Harvey in celebrating the unveiling of their latest creation, a seatbelt bag designed to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland Park.
What’s Happening:
- This distinctive tote showcases the classic Autopia poster art from 1955, the year the park first welcomed visitors.
- The unveiling event is scheduled for June 28th, 2025, from 9AM to 11AM at The D-Lander Shop in the Downtown Disney District.
History of Harveys:
- Since 1997, Harveys has been crafting bags and accessories in the sunny landscape of Southern California.
- The journey began in a modest garage, where husband-and-wife duo Dana and Melanie Harvey conceived the idea of creating a handbag from leftover seatbelt material while restoring their classic car.
- The initial creation was so well-received that they decided to produce more for a wider audience. Dana and Melanie, not only devoted partners but also co-founders of Harveys, made history with the first seatbelt bag crafted from scraps just a year after their wedding.
- Outside of their entrepreneurial endeavors, they enjoy building projects, visiting Disneyland with their children, and indulging in Taco Tuesdays.
More On the Disneyland Resort:
