Disneyland Resort Announces Return of the Trader Sam's Mixology Seminar

Learn from the Hawaiian-shirt adorned bartenders at Disneyland's most iconic bar.

Trader Sam’s at Disneyland Hotel is known for its incredible tropical cocktails, and, now, the bar’s Mixology Seminar is set to return this July!

HippopatoMixoloxy:

Disneyland has announced the return of the popular Trader Sam’s Mixology Seminar.

Located at the Disneyland Hotel, Trader Sam’s is a fan favorite spot for a cocktail or mocktail during a visit to the resort.

The upcharge bartending experience invites guests to learn how to craft the incredible drinks on the menu, which includes one alcoholic and one non-alcoholic recipe.

Afterwards, a fireside reception will invite attendees to celebrate their creations with a cocktail, hors’ d'oeuvres and live entertainment.

A special mug will also be given out.

The Mixology Seminar is set to take place on July 21, 2025 with three time slots at 11AM, 1PM, and 4PM.

Guests must be over the age of 21 to participate in the experience, which runs for $179 per person before tax and gratuity.

Tickets are set to go on sale starting June 26th, with more information available here

Elio at Pixar Place:

Today, the Pixar Place Hotel Disneyland Resort Elio

. In addition to the exhibit, the hotel’s lobby has been decked out for the new film, showing off Elio, Glordon and other characters from the film.

You can check out more information here

