Get Ready for Fun, Disney Jr. Let's Play! is Back This August at the Disneyland Resort

Your little one won't want to miss this exciting event.

Get ready for an exciting adventure at Disney Jr. Let's Play!, returning to Disneyland Resort this August.

What’s Happening:

Disney Jr. Let's Play! is returning to the Disneyland Resort from August 8th to 10th, 2025.

This three-day celebration, inspired by beloved Disney Jr. characters and stories, offers crafting, singing, and playing, along with engaging entertainment and delightful photo opportunities for young families.

Disney Parks Blog

Disney California Adventure Park:

The festivities begin on August 8th at California Adventure, featuring beloved music, fun activities, and the company of friends.

This one-day event includes the lively “Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Block Party," with appearances by Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and other favorite characters along the parade route, plus a special “Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Live" performance at the Hollywood Backlot stage.

Young guests can enjoy cupcake decorating with “Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties Animation Academy

Families with preschoolers can engage in imaginative activities and photo opportunities, including a themed wall in Hollywood Land showcasing popular series like Bluey and Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.

Guests can also meet Disney Jr. characters and catch the new “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!" stage show, part of the ongoing family-friendly offerings at Disney California Adventure.

Downtown Disney District:

The festivities at Downtown Disney District run from August 9th to August 10th, offering special activities for guests.

Families can enjoy unique photo opportunities, shop for Disney Jr. Let’s Play-themed merchandise at World of Disney, and participate in the Let’s Play! Bubbles Experience at Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and lawn.

With a variety of activities available, families can plan their must-do experiences while enjoying complimentary admission to the district.

What Else is Coming Up at the Disneyland Resort?

It may seem far off, but the Halloween season will be here before you know it.

This year's Oogie Boogie Bash

In 2025, the event will expand to 31 nights, starting on August 17th, four nights longer than last year, ahead of the official Halloween Time launch on August 22nd at the Disneyland Resort.

Ticket sales will begin on the following dates: June 24th for Inspire Magic Key holders with a limited pre-sale supply, June 25th for all Magic Key holders, and June 26th for all guests.

