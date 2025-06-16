Buffalo Chicken Beignet Slider Now Available at Disneyland Resort
You can find the new food item at Royal Street Veranda
Disneyland is offering a new way to enjoy their signature Mickey-shaped beignets - as the bun surrounding a new buffalo chicken slider.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort has recently begun offering the new Buffalo Chicken Beignet Slider.
- Available at Royal Street Veranda in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, the slider is described by the Disney Eats instagram account as fried chicken dipped in buffalo sauce and creamy slaw on Mickey-shaped beignet.
- The Buffalo Chicken Beignet Slider costs $11.49 and is available for a limited time.
Beignet There, Done That:
- Beignets are of course one of the Disneyland staples, most commonly found at the Mint Julep Bar, where there are often special limited time flavors available beyond the basic Mickey-shaped Beignets.
- Currently available at the Mint Julep Bar are Pineapple-flavored Mickey-shaped Beignets, witn an optional strawberry dipping sauce.
- I love beignets but really dislike buffalo sauce, so this new slider is a no go for me, alas - though I’d be curious to try a different take on a beignet slider down the line.
- For my money, the best tasting beignets Disneyland has ever offered were the Gold-Dusted Beignets back in 2017 that were part of the special offerings celebrating Pirates of the Caribbean’s 50th anniversary.
- “Gold" in this case basically meant lemon sugar and those suckers were tasty! Bring those back, Disneyland! …and never let them go.
More Disneyland Resort News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com