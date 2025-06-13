Magic Key Holders – Uncover Your Exclusive Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Buttons!
Magic Key Holders can pick these up at the Bayou Country entrance to Galaxy's Edge on event nights.
As has become a trend for each Disneyland After Dark event, attendees to Pride Nite who are Magic Key holders can pick up an exclusive button set.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has revealed the Magic Key Holder-exclusive three button set that will be given away for free (to Magic Key Holder only, naturally) at Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite this year.
- The main button features Mickey, Goofy and Daisy donning some colorful outfits, alongside a pride-colored heart, while the two smaller buttons depict the Magic Key and Pride Nite logos.
- Magic Key Holders can pick up the buttons during the event from 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m., while supplies last, at the west-side entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge near Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.
- Tickets are still available for both Pride Nite events, which take place on Monday, June 16th and Wednesday, June 18th.
- See what delicious treats will be available during Pride Nite and the rest of Pride Month at the Disneyland Resort.
- And be sure to follow along with us on Monday night for coverage from this year’s first Pride Nite!
From Patches to Pins:
- Last year’s Disneyland After Dark events all featured patches that were given away to Magic Key holders, such as this one for Pride Nite.
- This year, it’s been buttons, buttons, buttons! 90s Nite had an awesome set themed around the 90s version of The Mickey Mouse Club, while Star Wars Nite featured a button with Din Djarin’s N-1 Naboo starfighter from The Mandalorian.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Meet the Authors: "The Happiest Place on Earth" Writers to Sign New Book at Disneyland Resort
- Disneyland Resort Streamlines Online Dining Reservation System
- Mickey and Minnie to Get New Disneyland 70th Celebration Inspired Halloween Costumes This Year
- Tickets Sale Dates Revealed for 2025's Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure
- Haunted Mansion Holiday, Halloween Screams, and More Favorites Return for Halloween Time 2025
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com