Magic Key Holders – Uncover Your Exclusive Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Buttons!

Magic Key Holders can pick these up at the Bayou Country entrance to Galaxy's Edge on event nights.

As has become a trend for each Disneyland After Dark event, attendees to Pride Nite who are Magic Key holders can pick up an exclusive button set.

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland has revealed the Magic Key Holder-exclusive three button set that will be given away for free (to Magic Key Holder only, naturally) at Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite this year.
  • The main button features Mickey, Goofy and Daisy donning some colorful outfits, alongside a pride-colored heart, while the two smaller buttons depict the Magic Key and Pride Nite logos.
  • Magic Key Holders can pick up the buttons during the event from 9:00 p.m. until 1:00 a.m., while supplies last, at the west-side entrance to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge near Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree.
  • Tickets are still available for both Pride Nite events, which take place on Monday, June 16th and Wednesday, June 18th.
  • See what delicious treats will be available during Pride Nite and the rest of Pride Month at the Disneyland Resort.
  • And be sure to follow along with us on Monday night for coverage from this year’s first Pride Nite!

