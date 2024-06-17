Magic Key Patch Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Disneyland After Dark’s Pride Nite has a special patch waiting for Magic Key holders.

What’s Happening:

  • The fourth patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection for Magic Key holders is being released during Pride Nite events on June 18th and 20th.
  • Announced on the Magic Key Instagram, Magic Key holders can pick up their patch on the pathway between Hungry Bear Restaurant and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
  • Patches will be available on both event nights from 9pm to 1am, while supplies last.

More Disneyland News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight