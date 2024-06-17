Magic Key Patch Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

Disneyland After Dark’s Pride Nite has a special patch waiting for Magic Key holders.
What’s Happening:
- The fourth patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection for Magic Key holders is being released during Pride Nite events on June 18th and 20th.
- Announced on the Magic Key Instagram, Magic Key holders can pick up their patch on the pathway between Hungry Bear Restaurant and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
- Patches will be available on both event nights from 9pm to 1am, while supplies last.
