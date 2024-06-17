Magic Key Patch Revealed for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite

Disneyland After Dark’s Pride Nite has a special patch waiting for Magic Key holders.

What’s Happening:

The fourth patch in the Disneyland After Dark collection for Magic Key holders is being released during Pride Nite events on June 18th and 20th.

Announced on the Magic Key Instagram Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Patches will be available on both event nights from 9pm to 1am, while supplies last.

