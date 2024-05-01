Disneyland Magic Key Holders Will Tumble For Special Dining Combo Deal

Magic Key Holders at the Disneyland Resort can take advantage of a special offer at two dining locations at Disneyland, both in Tomorrowland at the park, and get a combo meal that also includes a Magic Key Thermal Tumbler.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can purchase select meal combos that include a Magic Key Tumbler at Alien Pizza Planet or Galactic Grill via mobile order.

Magic Key Holder discounts will also apply when using the offer at both of the Tomorrowland dining locations at Disneyland Park, and the Magic Key holder must have a valid Magic Key pass and be logged into their MyDisney account on the Disneyland App to view and purchase the combo via mobile order.

As of press time, the Disneyland App is showing the following combos for Magic Key holders to receive their Magic Key Tumbler: At Alien Pizza Planet: Artisanal Style Pizza with Magic Key Thermal Tumbler – San Marzano Tomato Sauce topped with Mozzarella cheese and a Magic Key Thermal tumbler with choice of fountain beverage – $24.99 At Galactic Grill: Double Cheeseburger Combo – served with Cuties Mandarin Oranges or French Fries and a Magic Key Thermal Tumbler with a choice of fountain beverage – $24.99

The offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice. Both a park reservation and valid admission are required for entry into Disneyland Park.

This offer is only valid while supplies last.

