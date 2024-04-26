Magic Key Pixar Fest Merchandise Available At Disneyland

Magic Key holders can pick up exclusive Pixar Fest merchandise at Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • A Magic Key exclusive t-shirt and pin have been revealed for Pixar Fest.
  • The items, available while supplies last, are now available for purchase by Magic Key holders.
  • Both items are available at multiple locations across Disneyland Resort.

