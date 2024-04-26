The Incredibles Debut New Super Suits at Pixar Fest

Mr. and Mrs. Incredible are rocking some new threads for Pixar Fest at Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Pixar’s most super duo, Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, are now meeting in their costumes from The Incredibles 2 at Pixar Fest.
- The meet and greet opportunity will take place in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure.
- Their new costumes are another new offering as a part of the Pixar Fest celebration at Disneyland Resort.
- Pixar Fest runs now through August 4th.
