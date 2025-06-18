Video / Photos: Final Push for CHOC Walk In the Park 2025 Fundraising Season Held at Disneyland Resort

Yesterday evening, Laughing Place was invited down to Disneyland Resort for a final gathering of social media supporters before the annual CHOC Walk In the Park charity event. Below is a recap of what we learned.

What’s happening:

CHOC Walk In the Park 2025 is set to take place at Disneyland Resort in Southern California on the morning of Sunday, August 3rd. This annual 5K event is a fundraiser for the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

During a gathering of social media supporters yesterday at Downtown Disney, CHOC’s Assistant Vice President of Community Engagement Zach Abrams, this year’s CHOC Walk Ambassador Belle Wuich, and Disneyland Resort Ambassador Raul Aquino Rojas gave a presentation during which they reminded us of some of the details surrounding CHOC Walk In the Park 2025.

CHOC Sweet Treats Day will be held at Orange County, California Chick-fil-A restaurants this Friday, June 20th. All proceeds from every cookie and brownie sold on that date will benefit the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

You can register, create a team, and fundraise for CHOC Walk In the Park 2025 at CHOC Walk’s official website

Alternatively, Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can join a pre-existing team

Watch CHOC Walk In the Park 2025 - Final Push:

What they’re saying:

Zach Abrams: “[CHOC Walk] is a very special experience. It’s more than just a walk– it really is the coming together of our entire community, and our friends at the Disneyland Resort really created that with us. We have something that’s so unique, it’s so different, in our connection in history that goes back to Walt [Disney] and why we have such an incredible children’s hospital. I hope you never have to go there, but if you are inside you’ll see all the love that we receive from our friends at the resort. It really does make it a happy, healthy, healing space."

Belle Wuich: "CHOC Walk is just my favorite day of the year. I cannot wait for you all to experience it; if you haven't, it is incredible. I rang the bell on the fifth floor in September when I finished cancer treatment at CHOC, and it signified that I completed my years-long cancer treatment. And I'm here tonight because I want to hear as many bells ring as possible throughout CHOC, representing that a child's treatment has come to a successful conclusion. But we can only hear more ringing bells if we have your help in fundraising and donations through CHOC Walk."

