Video / Photos: CHOC Walk In the Park Kicks Off Its 2025 Fundraising Season with Special Event in Anaheim

This year's CHOC Walk In the Park will take place on Sunday, August 3rd.

Yesterday evening in Anaheim, California, social media influencers were invited to the Anaheim Hotel alongside representatives from the Disneyland Resort and the Children’s Hospital of Orange County to kick off the fundraising season for this year’s CHOC Walk In the Park, set to take place just a few months from now across both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

Among the special guests at this event were Disneyland Resort Ambassador Jada Young, KTLA Meteorologist Henry Dicarlo, CHOC’s Assistant Vice President Community Engagement Zach Abrams, and of course this year’s CHOC Walk Ambassador– and certified Disney fanatic– Belle Wuich (pictured above). In the YouTube video embedded below, you can watch their full half-hour presentation.

Watch CHOC Walk In the Park Kickoff Event 2025:

Rewinding time a bit, when I arrived at the Anaheim Hotel I found the lobby decked out with a CHOC Walk projection, leading me to the beautiful courtyard garden of this late-1950s Orange County classic– located just across Harbor Boulevard from Disneyland Resort.

On hand to take photos with attendees was Choco, the official mascot of the Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Artist Jeff Granito was also available for autographs to sign the poster he designed for the 2025 CHOC Walk In the Park, and there were even tasty cookies with his art emblazoned on them as well.

CHOC Walk In the Park 2025 will take place on the morning of Sunday, August 3rd at Disneyland Resort. For additional information, to register your own team for the walk, or simply help meet the fundraising goal, be sure to visit the official CHOC Walk website.

