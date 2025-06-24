Unlock Spooky Secrets with the Returning Oogie Boogie Bash VIP Experience

Oogie Boogie Bash will be here before you know it, with the first event taking place on August 17th.

Want to make this year's Oogie Boogie Bash even more special? How about booking a Oogie Boogie Bash VIP Tour, which is returning once again this year.

What’s Happening:

The Oogie Boogie Bash VIP Tour will be available for guests during the annual Halloween celebration at Disney California Adventure

This exclusive tour includes Park Hopper admission and tickets to the Oogie Boogie Bash event.

Guests will be guided by a VIP Tour Guide through both Disneyland

VIP Tour Includes:

Park Hopper and event admission for your party of up to eight Guests

Expedited access to Villains Grove and select treat trails

Private VIP Tours Character Greeting

Reserved VIP seated viewing of the Frightfully Fun Parade with complimentary beverages with sweet and savory treats

Exclusive VIP Tours Oogie Boogie Bash amenity

Complimentary Valet Parking at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

To inquire about pricing and reserve this tour, guests can call (714) 300-7710 or email DisneylandVIPTours.

Tickets:

Other tiers of Magic Key holders will be able to purchase tickets starting June 25th, while the general public can buy tickets beginning June 26th.

The event will run select nights starting August 17th through October 31st.

What Else is Coming Up at the Disneyland Resort?

Disneyland has announced the return of Trader Sam's Mixology Seminar

After the seminar, attendees will enjoy their creations at a fireside reception featuring hors d'oeuvres, live entertainment, and a commemorative mug.

Scheduled for July 21st, 2025, sessions will be held at 11AM, 1PM, and 4PM.

Open to guests aged 21 and over, the fee is $179 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, with tickets available starting June 26th.

